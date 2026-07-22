GE Vernova: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $668 million.…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $668 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.47.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.17 per share.

The the energy business spun off from General Electric posted revenue of $11.1 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.77 billion.

GE Vernova expects full-year revenue in the range of $45.5 billion to $46.5 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEV

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