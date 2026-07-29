Garrett Motion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLE, Switzerland (AP) — ROLLE, Switzerland (AP) — Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $101…

ROLLE, Switzerland (AP) — ROLLE, Switzerland (AP) — Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $101 million.

The Rolle, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The maker of vehicle turbocharging and electric-boosting gear posted revenue of $976 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $964.4 million.

Garrett Motion expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTX

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