Frontier Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $90 million in…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $90 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 47 cents per share.

The discount airline posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Frontier Group expects its results to range from a loss of 10 cents per share to earnings of 10 cents per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ULCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ULCC

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