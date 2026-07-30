FMC Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEXAS, Texas (AP) — TEXAS, Texas (AP) — FMC Technologies Inc. (FTI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $362.7 million.…

TEXAS, Texas (AP) — TEXAS, Texas (AP) — FMC Technologies Inc. (FTI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $362.7 million.

The Texas, Texas-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 91 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The provider of equipment and services to energy companies posted revenue of $2.76 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.67 billion.

FMC Technologies expects full-year revenue in the range of $10.35 billion to $10.9 billion.

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