Flowserve: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Flowserve Corp. (FLS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $99 million. The…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Flowserve Corp. (FLS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $99 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The company that makes pumps, valves and other parts for the oil and gas industries posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

Flowserve expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.20 per share.

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