FirstEnergy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $288 million.…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $288 million.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 50 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The utility company posted revenue of $3.68 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.56 billion.

FirstEnergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.62 to $2.82 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FE

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