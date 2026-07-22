First Community: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — First Community Corp. (FCCO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.6 million.…

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — First Community Corp. (FCCO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.6 million.

The Lexington, South Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 84 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $34.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.1 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCCO

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