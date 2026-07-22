First BanCorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — First BanCorp. (FBP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — First BanCorp. (FBP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $96.2 million.

The bank, based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, said it had earnings of 62 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico posted revenue of $323.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $264.9 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBP

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