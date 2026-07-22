Live Radio
Home » Latest News » First BanCorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

First BanCorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 22, 2026, 7:10 AM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — First BanCorp. (FBP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $96.2 million.

The bank, based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, said it had earnings of 62 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico posted revenue of $323.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $264.9 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up