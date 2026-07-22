Farmers National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $23…

CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $23 million.

The Canfield, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $100.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $70.4 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FMNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FMNB

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