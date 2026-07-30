Enterprise Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.84 billion.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.84 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 84 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The provider of midstream energy services posted revenue of $18.27 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.6 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPD

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