Entergy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Entergy Corp. (ETR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $487.8 million. The…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Entergy Corp. (ETR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $487.8 million.

The New Orleans-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $3.52 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.53 billion.

Entergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.45 per share.

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