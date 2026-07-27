Ensign Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Monday reported…

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Monday reported net income of $99.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Juan Capistrano, California-based company said it had net income of $1.68. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.92 per share.

The provider of nursing and rehabilitative care services posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period.

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