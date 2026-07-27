Element Solutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Element Solutions Inc (ESI) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of…

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Element Solutions Inc (ESI) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $77.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 47 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The specialty chemical and printing products posted revenue of $977.9 million in the period.

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