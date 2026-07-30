Edison International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — Edison International (EIX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $561 million.…

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — Edison International (EIX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $561 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rosemead, California-based company said it had net income of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.54 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The electric power provider posted revenue of $4.36 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.72 billion.

Edison International expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.90 to $6.20 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EIX

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