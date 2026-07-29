Eagle Materials: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) on Wednesday reported profit of $102.1 million in its fiscal…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) on Wednesday reported profit of $102.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $3.29 per share.

The maker of gypsum wallboard and cement posted revenue of $651 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $628.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXP

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