Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Doctor Reddy's: Fiscal Q1…

Doctor Reddy’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 22, 2026, 10:04 AM

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) on Wednesday reported earnings of $47 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Hyderabad, India-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $853 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RDY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RDY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up