CSX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1 billion. The…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1 billion.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The freight railroad posted revenue of $3.94 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.82 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSX

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