Coursera: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Coursera Inc (COUR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $80.4…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Coursera Inc (COUR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $80.4 million in its second quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, came to 17 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The online learning platform posted revenue of $298.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $293.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Coursera said it expects revenue in the range of $364 million to $372 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COUR

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