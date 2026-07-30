Corteva, Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.16 billion. On a per-share…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.16 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.73. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $2.30 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.24 per share.

The agriculture posted revenue of $6.38 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.62 billion.

Corteva, Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.80 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTVA

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