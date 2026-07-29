Corcept: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $42.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had profit of 36 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $256.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $216.4 million.

Corcept expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CORT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CORT

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