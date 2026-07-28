Commvault: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit…

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $21.1 million.

The Tinton Falls, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.42 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $314.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $311.1 million.

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