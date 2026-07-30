Columbia Sportswear: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $26.6…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $26.6 million.

The Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 41 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The maker of outdoor gear posted revenue of $614.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $605.6 million.

Columbia Sportswear expects full-year earnings to be $1.15 to $1.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $929 million to $943 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COLM

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