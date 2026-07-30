Cohu: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Thursday reported a loss of $159,000 in its…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Thursday reported a loss of $159,000 in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The maker of semiconductor test equipment posted revenue of $149 million in the period.

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