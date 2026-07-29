Cognizant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $636…

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $636 million.

The Teaneck, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.37 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The information technology consulting and outsourcing firm posted revenue of $5.48 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Cognizant said it expects revenue in the range of $5.6 billion to $5.68 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.70 to $5.82 per share, with revenue ranging from $22.04 billion to $22.35 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTSH

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