Coca-Cola: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.43 billion. The Atlanta-based company…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.43 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 97 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The world’s largest beverage maker posted revenue of $13.38 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.37 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.05 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KO

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