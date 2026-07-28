CMS Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $120 million.…

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $120 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jackson, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 37 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.91 billion.

CMS Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.83 to $3.90 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMS

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