Climb Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.5 million…

EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eatontown, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 30 cents.

The computer software reseller posted revenue of $174.2 million in the period.

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