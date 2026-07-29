Clean Harbors: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORWELL, Mass. (AP) — NORWELL, Mass. (AP) — Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $170.5 million.…

NORWELL, Mass. (AP) — NORWELL, Mass. (AP) — Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $170.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwell, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $3.22.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.74 per share.

The environmental services company posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLH

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