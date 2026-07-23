Civista Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $14.3 million.…

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $14.3 million.

The Sandusky, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 69 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $65.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $47.6 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

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