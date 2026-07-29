Citizens: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Citizens Holding Co. (CIZN) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.2 million in its…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Citizens Holding Co. (CIZN) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.2 million in its second quarter.

The Philadelphia-based bank said it had earnings of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 37 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $22.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

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