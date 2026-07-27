Cincinnati Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.25 billion.…

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.25 billion.

The Fairfield, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $8.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.43 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $4.27 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.97 billion, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.01 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CINF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CINF

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