Cimpress: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Wednesday reported profit of…

DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Wednesday reported profit of $25.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dundalk County Louth, Ireland-based company said it had net income of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were $1.08 per share.

The marketing materials maker posted revenue of $945 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $95.9 million, or $3.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.74 billion.

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