Childhood and Teen Vaccinations

With recent changes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding which routine vaccines that children and teens should…

With recent changes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding which routine vaccines that children and teens should get, it’s only natural that there might be some confusion.

In January 2026, the CDC released a new vaccine schedule that reduces the number of vaccines it recommends for children and teens. The vaccines it recommends protect against 11 diseases, such as measles and polio, compared with 17 previously.

[READ: Vaccinations and Immunizations Recommended for Adults]

How the CDC Vaccine Guidance Has Changed

The CDC has shifted how it recommends several vaccines. Instead of being routine for everyone, some shots are now reserved for specific high-risk groups or designated for “shared clinical decision-making.” This means that you and your child’s doctor should talk it over and decide together if the vaccine is right for your family.

This applies to vaccines for:

— COVID-19

— Hepatitis A

— Hepatitis B

— Influenza

— Meningococcal disease

— Rotavirus

The vaccine guidance from the CDC veers away from existing guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which still endorses a more comprehensive vaccine schedule for children and teens.

The 2026 AAP vaccination guidance has been formally endorsed by 12 medical organizations, including the American Medical Association and the Infectious Disease Society of America. And more than 230 medical and health organizations support the updated AAP immunization schedule, the AAP reports in March 2026.

Due to a lawsuit filed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, a court order has temporarily blocked the CDC’s reductions, meaning the CDC is technically still using its older, more comprehensive 2025 schedule.

“Parents and families rely on a coordinated message from authorities they trust, whether it’s the CDC or the AAP,” says Dr. Graham Tse, a board-certified pediatrician and chief medical officer of MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Long Beach, California. “This (disagreement) leads to lower vaccination uptake, vaccine hesitancy and ultimately, fewer vaccines.”

The disagreement comes as the U.S. has seen an increase in vaccine-preventable illnesses. The CDC reported more than 1,100 measles cases in the first two months of 2026. In 2025, there were 2,281 confirmed cases, which was the highest total since 1992.

[READ: How Do I Find the Best Pediatrician for My Child?]

Vaccine Guidance for Your Children

Recent vaccine recommendation changes can make it difficult to find reliable information about which vaccines your children need.

“It’s even confusing for myself as a pediatrician. My advice is to stop, pause and take a breath. There are resources and help,” Tse says.

The best first step is to meet with your child’s physician and find out which vaccines they think your child needs.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions if anything is unclear.

“Speaking with your trusted pediatrician and asking any questions in a personal setting is the best way to get the information from someone you can trust who knows your child,” says Dr. Katharine Clouser, a pediatric hospitalist with Hackensack Meridian Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center in Edison, New Jersey.

In addition to information from the AAP’s website at HealthyChildren.org and the the CDC’s Vaccines for Your Children site, experts recommend finding information at:

— Immunize.org, a nonprofit site that provides up-to-date vaccine information,

— Vaccine Education Center, maintained by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

“Lean on experts you trust, not political messaging,” Tse advises.

[See: Common Childhood Respiratory Diseases.]

Are Vaccines for Children and Teens Safe and Effective?

Yes. Studies have found that vaccines are safe and effective in preventing illness. Between 1994 and 2023, childhood vaccines prevented an estimated 508 million illnesses, 32 million hospitalizations and 1.13 million deaths, according to a 2024 report from the CDC.

The most common side effects of childhood vaccines include:

— Fatigue

— Fussiness

— Redness or swelling at the injection site

“Parents can administer acetaminophen after the vaccines if needed for some of these side effects,” says Dr. Danelle Fisher, a board-certified pediatrician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California.

[Read: How to Help Kids With Anxiety.]

Vaccine Side Effects vs. When to Call the Doctor

A major driver of vaccine hesitancy is fear of adverse reactions. This chart helps parents distinguish between normal immune responses and rare, serious symptoms.

Normal Post-Vaccine Signs (Expect These) Signs to Call Your Pediatrician — Redness, swelling, or soreness at the injection site — Mild fussiness or tiredness — Low-grade fever (under 101°F / 38.3°C) — High fever that doesn’t come down with medicine — Extreme lethargy or trouble waking up — Signs of an allergic reaction (hives, facial swelling, wheezing) — Crying inconsolably for more than 3 hours

Is Spacing Out Vaccines OK?

While healthcare providers may give multiple shots at milestone age visits, some parents still want to space them out

However, experts say it’s not necessary to space them out for the following reasons:

— Spacing leaves your child vulnerable if they’re exposed to a virus or bacteria and don’t have protection for it.

— It doesn’t increase vaccine uptake or effectiveness by the immune system.

— It doesn’t lessen the chance of side effects.

— You’ll likely have to return to the provider’s office for more shots, which could be even more stressful for your child. Plus, those extra appointments may fall off your schedule as life gets in the way.

“If a baby were to have a side effect, we would likely be able to figure it out,” says Dr. Molly O’Shea, an American Academy of Pediatrics spokesperson and a pediatrician with Birmingham Pediatrics + Wellness Center in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. “Getting the vaccines as scheduled is the sweet spot for protection, timing and immune stimulation.”

[READ: Signs and Symptoms of Depression in Childhood]

15 Recommended Vaccines for Children

Here are the vaccines recommended by the AAP, the CDC or both.

Vaccine AAP Guidance CDC Guidance (Updated) RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) Recommended within 1 week of birth if mother lacks prior protection or status is unknown Recommended within 1 week of birth if mother lacks prior protection or status is unknown Hepatitis B (HepB) Recommended for all infants at birth Shared clinical decision-making; routine only for high-risk infants Hib (Haemophilus Influenzae Type B) Recommended routinely starting at 2 months (3 or 4 doses) Recommended routinely starting at 2 months (3 or 4 doses) Pneumococcal (PCV15, PCV20) Recommended routinely starting at 2 months (4 doses) Recommended routinely starting at 2 months (4 doses) Polio (Inactivated Poliovirus – IPV) Recommended routinely starting at 2 months (4 doses) Recommended routinely starting at 2 months (4 doses) Rotavirus Recommended routinely for all infants Moved to shared clinical decision-making COVID-19 Recommended routinely (6+ months, annual) Moved to shared clinical decision-making Influenza (Flu) Recommended routinely (6+ months, annual) Moved to shared clinical decision-making MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) Recommended routinely starting at 1 year old (2 doses). Recommended routinely starting at 1 year old (2 doses) Hepatitis A Recommended routinely at 1 year old Shared clinical decision-making; routine only for travel/high-risk Chickenpox (Varicella) Recommended routinely starting at 1 year old (2 doses) Recommended routinely starting at 1 year old (2 doses) DTaP / Tdap Recommended routinely (DTaP starting at 2 months; Tdap booster around age 11 or 12) Recommended routinely (DTaP starting at 2 months; Tdap booster around age 11 or 12) HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Recommended starting at age 9 to 12 as a two-dose series Recommended starting at age 11 to 12 as a updated one-dose series Meningococcal (MenACWY & MenB) Recommended routinely for all teens (MenACWY series) Shared clinical decision-making; routine MenACWY only for college freshmen/high-risk/travel. MenB for high-risk Dengue Recommended only for children living in endemic areas with prior lab-confirmed infection Recommended only for children living in endemic areas with prior lab-confirmed infection

1. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV-mAb)

RSV

is a viral infection that usually affects the nose and throat but also can affect the lungs. It’s especially serious for infants and young children, although its initial symptoms are similar to a cold.

Before the RSV vaccine was introduced, it was the top cause of infant hospitalization, according to the CDC.

Much like the flu, RSV has a season that runs from October to March and peaks during the winter.

RSV vaccine schedule for children

RSV may be one of the first two vaccines your child is given, as it’s recommended to be given within one week after your child is born. However, a maternal vaccine during weeks 32 to 36 of pregnancy can protect a child from RSV.

Who recommends the RSV vaccine: Both the CDC and the AAP recommend this vaccine if the mother didn’t previously have protection or if their RSV vaccine status is unknown.

2. Hepatitis B (HepB)

The vaccine for hepatitis B protects against a viral type of liver infection that can lead to liver failure, liver cancer and death.

HepB vaccine schedule for children

A HepB vaccine is recommended to be given within 24 hours of birth, with two more doses being given before 18 months, for a total of three doses.

Who recommends this vaccine: The AAP recommends the HepB vaccine for all children, regardless of their mother’s infection status.

The CDC recommends it for infants with mothers who have tested positive for hepatitis B or whose hepatitis B status is not known. The CDC says this vaccine should be part of shared clinical decision-making, meaning between parents and the child’s physician.

3. Haemophilus Influenzae Type B (Hib)

Hib is a bacterial infection that can affect different parts of the body, including the brain and spinal cord. It can lead to meningitis (a severe type of inflammation of the membranes around the brain and spinal cord) and pneumonia.

Hib is highly contagious, as its symptoms appear after a person is already contagious. Outbreaks of Hib at a daycare or in the home can be very dangerous, which is one major reason why this vaccine is recommended.

Hib vaccine schedule for children

The Hib vaccine is another two-month vaccine, and it’s given in three or four doses with the final dose being given before 18 months.

Who recommends the Hib vaccine: Both the CDC and the AAP recommend the Hib vaccine.

4. Pneumococcal Conjugate (PCV15, PCV20)

The pneumococcal conjugate vaccine fights against the pneumococcal infection, or various types of pneumonia that can affect a child’s bloodstream, ears, lungs or sinuses. Although the pneumococcal conjugate can’t prevent all types of pneumonia, it fights against the most serious types.

PCV vaccine schedule for children

The pneumococcal vaccine is recommended at two months of age, and is given in a set of four doses before 18 months.

Who recommends PCV15/PCV20 vaccine: Both the CDC and the AAP recommend the pneumococcal vaccine.

5. Inactivated Poliovirus (IPV < 18 yrs)

The inactivated poliovirus vaccine fights against polio disease, a viral infection that can affect the brain and nerves. It can lead to paralysis and death.

Some people may recall polio cases from when they were younger, with severe patients having to use an iron lung to breathe. Since the polio vaccine was introduced in 1955, it’s been nearly eradicated globally. Cases have decreased by 99% since the late 1980s, according to the World Health Organization.

IPV vaccine schedule for children

Starting at two months, and given in four doses (3 before the age of 18 months, one final dose between four and six years).

Who recommends this vaccine: Both the CDC and the AAP recommend the IPV vaccine.

6. Rotavirus

Rotavirus is a viral infection affecting the gut that can cause severe diarrhea. It’s the leading cause of diarrheal disease in children, and before the development of the vaccine, nearly every child in the United States would have a rotavirus infection before the age of five.

Rotavirus vaccine schedule for children

Starting at two months, the rotavirus vaccine is given in either two or three doses depending on the brand given.

Who recommends this vaccine: The AAP recommends it for all children.

The CDC says this vaccine should be part of shared clinical decision-making, meaning between parents and the child’s pediatrician.

7. COVID-19

COVID-19’s potential impact is no mystery. It’s caused by a virus, and while it’s no longer dictating our day-to-day lives, COVID is still a very dangerous disease, especially for young children and for older adults.

COVID-19 vaccine schedule for children

COVID-19 vaccination can start at six months, and can be repeated yearly.

Who recommends this vaccine: The AAP recommends it for all children.

The CDC says this vaccine should be part of shared clinical decision-making, meaning between parents and the child’s physician.

[READ: Is It Safe to Take the COVID-19 Vaccine and the Flu Shot at the Same Time?]

8. Influenza

The influenza, or flu, vaccine protects against this viral infection of the nose, throat and lungs. It can lead to pneumonia, sinus and ear infections or death. Every year, the flu vaccine is updated based on predictions of which strains will be prevalent each flu season.

Flu vaccine schedule for childrenVaccination can start at six months, and can be repeated yearly.

Who recommends this vaccine:The AAP recommends it for all children.

The CDC says this vaccine should be part of shared clinical decision-making, meaning between parents and the child’s physician.

9. Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR)

The MMR vaccine fights against three infections.

Measles, mumps and rubella (also called German measles) are all types of viral infections.

Both measles and mumps can lead to brain swelling and death; mumps also can lead to deafness.

Rubella is particularly harmful for pregnant women as it can cause a miscarriage, stillbirth or severe birth defects.

MMR vaccine schedule for children

Two doses, starting at one year of age.

Who recommends the MMR vaccine:Both the CDC and the AAP recommend the MMR vaccine.

10. Hepatitis A

The hepatitis A vaccine protects against hepatitis A, a viral infection that can lead to liver failure or death.

Hepatitis A vaccine schedule for children

This two-dose series is recommended at one year of age, or possibly younger in certain situations.

Who recommends this vaccine: The AAP recommends it for all children.

The CDC recommends it for those traveling to areas where hepatitis A is more common. The CDC says this vaccine should be part of shared clinical decision-making, meaning between parents and the child’s physician.

11. Chickenpox (Varicella)

The varicella vaccine protects against chickenpox, which can cause brain swelling, pneumonia or death.

Chickenpox is also known for its familiar spot-like rash blisters. Chickenpox spreads easily in the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks or if someone touches infected blisters.

Chickenpox vaccine schedule for childrenTwo doses, starting at one year of age.

Who recommends this vaccine:Both the CDC and the AAP recommend the chickenpox vaccine.

12. Diphtheria, Tetanus, Acellular Pertussis

This vaccine is called DTaP for those under 7 years old. Tdap refers to the reduced-strength booster for ages 7 and older.

The DTaP vaccine protects against three different infections:

— Diphtheria is caused by a bacteria that can affect the nose, throat or skin. It can lead to swelling of the heart, heart failure or even death.

— Tetanus, also called lockjaw, is an infection caused by bacteria. It can affect the brain and nerves and possibly lead to seizures, breathing problems or death.

— Acellular pertussis, better known as whooping cough, is a type of contagious bacterial infection that’s especially harmful for babies. It affects the lungs and airways and can lead to pneumonia or death.

DTaP vaccine schedule for children

DTaP is the full-strength version of the vaccine, given in four or five doses starting at two months of age. Tdap is the reduced-strength version given as a booster shot around age 11 or 12.

Who recommends DTaP/Tdap for children:Both the CDC and the AAP recommend DTaP.

13. HPV (Human Papillomavirus)

Human papillomavirus is a type of viral infection spread during sex and close skin-to-skin contact. It can cause genital warts and several types of cancers, including cervix, penis and throat cancer. Getting the vaccine can prevent more than 90% of the cancers caused by HPV, according to the CDC. Since the vaccine was introduced, the number of pre-cancers in vaccinated women has decreased by 40%, the CDC reports. There has also been a decrease in the number of genital warts cases since the vaccine was introduced in 2006.

HPV vaccine schedule for children

Given starting at 9 to 12 years (AAP guidance) or 11 to 12 years (CDC guidance) as part of a two-dose series.

Who recommends the HPV vaccine: Both the CDC and the AAP recommend the HPV vaccine.

In its updated guidelines, the CDC switched from recommending two doses of the HPV vaccine to just one dose, stating that research has found it is as effective as the previous two-dose series.

14. Meningococcal Disease (MenACWY and MenB)

Meningococcal disease is a bacterial infection that can lead to brain swelling (meningitis) or infection in the bloodstream, also called sepsis. Symptoms can come on quickly and be life-threatening. There are two main types of vaccines, the MenACWY vaccine, which protects against A, C, W and Y serogroups, and the MenB vaccine, which protects against serogroup B disease.

MenACWY and MenB vaccine schedule for children

MenACWY is a two-dose series that’s usually recommended for children starting at age 11, but can be given much earlier in certain situations.

Who recommends this vaccine: The AAP recommends it for all teens.

The CDC now recommends MenACWY only for certain high-risk groups, first-year college students and those going to countries where meningococcal disease is more common. It recommends MenB for high-risk groups, such as those with anatomic or functional asplenia. Some colleges may highly recommend the MenB vaccine in addition to the MenACWY vaccine.

The CDC says the meningococcal vaccine should be part of shared clinical decision-making, meaning between parents and the child’s physician.

15. Dengue

The dengue vaccine protects against an infection that spreads via an infected mosquito. It can lead to liver or heart damage, seizures and death.

Who recommends this vaccine: Both the CDC and AAP recommend it for children living in areas where dengue is endemic (more common) and who have a previous laboratory confirmation of dengue infection. The affected areas include American Samoa, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

[SEE: What Are Mood Disorders in Children?]

Where to Find Vaccines If They Aren’t at the Provider’s Office

If your child’s provider is out of a certain vaccine or doesn’t offer vaccines, there are other places where you can turn. These include:

— Your local Department of Health

— Community vaccination events

— Some urgent care centers

— Vaccine events held at local schools

— Your local pharmacies (although there may be some age restrictions)

Bottom Line

While conflicting guidance from top health institutions can make decisions difficult, it’s important to remember that you and your child’s doctor both have the same goal: Everyone agrees that keeping your child safe and healthy is the highest priority. Work with your child’s provider to learn more about vaccinations, and don’t be afraid to ask questions.

“We want to hear what you’re thinking. We won’t judge you or assume you’re ‘anti-vax’ if you have questions, so please ask,” O’Shea says.

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Childhood and Teen Vaccinations originally appeared on usnews.com