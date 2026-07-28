Cheesecake Factory: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) — CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit…

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) — CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $68.4 million.

The Calabasas Hills, California-based company said it had net income of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.44 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $998.7 million.

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