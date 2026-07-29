CGI: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — CGI Group Inc. (GIB) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $336.1 million. On…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — CGI Group Inc. (GIB) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $336.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had net income of $1.61. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.66 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The information technology and business process services company posted revenue of $3.03 billion in the period.

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