CenterPoint: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $244 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $244 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The energy delivery company posted revenue of $2.15 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.11 billion.

CenterPoint expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.89 to $1.91 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNP

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