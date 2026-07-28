Centene: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.09 billion.…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.09 billion.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $2.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.51 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The healthcare company posted revenue of $53.58 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.53 billion.

Centene expects full-year revenue in the range of $193.5 billion to $197.5 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNC

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