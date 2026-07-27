Celestica: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $368.8 million. On a per-share…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $368.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of $3.17. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.54 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.29 per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $4.7 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.35 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Celestica expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.88 to $3.08.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $5.25 billion to $5.55 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Celestica expects full-year earnings to be $11.30 per share, with revenue expected to be $20.5 billion.

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