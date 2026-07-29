Carvana: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $310 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $310 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 42 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.38 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.99 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVNA

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