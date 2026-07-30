CareDx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — CareDx Inc. (CDNA) on Thursday reported earnings of $110.6 million in its…

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — CareDx Inc. (CDNA) on Thursday reported earnings of $110.6 million in its second quarter.

The Brisbane, California-based company said it had net income of $2.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $131.9 million in the period.

CareDx expects full-year revenue in the range of $490 million to $500 million.

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