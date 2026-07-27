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Capital Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2026, 4:27 PM

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Monday reported net income of $14.3 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Rockville, Maryland, said it had earnings of 87 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $84.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $65.3 million, missing Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBNK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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