Canon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Canon Inc. (CAJPY) on Monday reported profit of $771.1 million in its second quarter.…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Canon Inc. (CAJPY) on Monday reported profit of $771.1 million in its second quarter.

The Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 89 cents per share.

The office machine company posted revenue of $7.41 billion in the period.

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