Camping World: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $26.9 million.

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle retailer and services provider posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.