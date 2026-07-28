Camden National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $23 million.…

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $23 million.

The bank, based in Camden, Maine, said it had earnings of $1.35 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $93.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $67.4 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Camden National shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 33% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAC

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