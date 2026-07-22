Cal-Maine: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35.9 million…

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ridgeland, Mississippi-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents.

The egg producer posted revenue of $552.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $316.7 million, or $6.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.91 billion.

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