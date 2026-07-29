Boston Scientific: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $907…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $907 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 86 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The medical device manufacturer posted revenue of $5.44 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.38 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Boston Scientific expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to 82 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.28 to $3.32 per share.

Boston Scientific shares have fallen 52% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 8.5%. The stock has fallen 56% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSX

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