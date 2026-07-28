Bloom Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $196.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The developer of fuel cell systems posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $814 million.

Bloom Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.9 billion to $4.2 billion.

Bloom Energy shares have risen 94% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $168.85, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.