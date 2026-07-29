Benchmark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $19.9…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $19.9 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $756 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Benchmark expects its per-share earnings to range from 76 cents to 82 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $755 million to $795 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Benchmark shares have climbed 72% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $73.74, a climb of 83% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHE

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