Bel Fuse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $25.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.79. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.76 per share.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $210.7 million in the period.

Bel Fuse shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $202.44, an increase of 75% in the last 12 months.

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