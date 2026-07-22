Banner: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Banner Corp. (BANR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $48.9…

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Banner Corp. (BANR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $48.9 million.

The Walla Walla, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.44 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The regional bank posted revenue of $220.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $172 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $172.8 million.

Banner shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $70.24, an increase of almost 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BANR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BANR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.